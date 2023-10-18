Long Beach Attorney Illegally Selling Oxycodone Pills on Craigslist Disbarred

A Long Beach attorney has been disbarred after being sentenced to six months in federal prison for illegally selling over 1,000 oxycodone pills on Craigslist. The State Bar of California took disciplinary action against Jackie P. Ferrari, 41, after she failed to respond to a hearing notice related to her 2019 conviction in U.S. District Court. Ferrari pleaded guilty to illegally distributing the powerful painkiller.

Court documents reveal that Ferrari sold 50 oxycodone pills to a law enforcement informant for $1,200, and later agreed to sell another 180 pills for $4,100. She was arrested following this transaction. Despite attempts to contact Ferrari for comment, she could not be reached. A man who identified himself as her father expressed confusion as to why the disbarment remained newsworthy.

The investigation into Ferrari’s illegal activities began after a 22-year-old woman died in 2018 from an accidental fentanyl overdose. While authorities were unable to directly link Ferrari to the woman’s death, evidence emerged suggesting her involvement in large-scale drug trafficking on Craigslist.

Ferrari had made numerous posts on the platform advertising various narcotics for sale, including oxycodone, fentanyl, heroin, ecstasy, and Adderall. She also offered paraphernalia that could be used to transform powder cocaine into crack cocaine. Investigators discovered that Ferrari used code words in her ads to conceal the nature of the drugs. For example, she referred to Roxicodone as “roxy dolls,” powder heroin cut with fentanyl as “Chinese White Rice,” and black tar heroin as “Black Rice.”

As part of her plea agreement, Ferrari confessed to requiring first-time customers to ingest an oxycodone pill in her presence to prove they were not law enforcement officers. She provided instructions in a Craigslist post, stating that if customers refused to comply, she would not sell to them.

Previous encounters with law enforcement were also uncovered during the investigation. In 2017, an undercover detective from the Cypress Police Department engaged with Ferrari on Craigslist but did not proceed with the drug purchase due to her demand for the detective to consume a pill in front of her.

Ferrari’s name and phone number were identified through non-drug-related ads on Craigslist, including one for a room rental at her home in Downey where she described herself as an attorney exploring alternative career options. Another lead came from an individual arrested for a pill counterfeiting scheme, who named Ferrari as a trafficker.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, along with law enforcement agencies, surveilled Ferrari for five months, observing multiple drug transactions outside her home and at a local grocery store. At times, she was also seen making cash deposits at a Chase Bank branch.

