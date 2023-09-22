Long Beach Assistant City Manager to Retire in November

Long Beach’s assistant city manager, Linda Tatum, has announced her retirement effective November. Tatum has been a valuable member of the city’s administration since joining as the Development Services Department director in 2015. In her role as Development Services director, Tatum oversaw numerous urban planning and development initiatives, including projects in the Downtown waterfront area.

During her tenure, Tatum played a crucial role in updating the Long Beach Land Use and Urban Design Elements. Additionally, under her guidance, the city successfully developed over 1,000 affordable and 5,500 market-rate housing units. Her achievements in planning have garnered national recognition, with her serving on various planning boards and organizations at both state and national levels. In 2018, she was inducted into the American Institute of Certified Planners Class of Fellows.

Tatum’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic was instrumental in managing Long Beach’s CARES Act funding program. This initiative provided essential support to businesses and communities severely impacted the pandemic. She also spearheaded the city’s transition to a modern police oversight model and played a vital role in the development of the Framework for Reconciliation plan, aimed at addressing systemic racism in Long Beach.

City Manager Tom Modica commended Tatum’s dedication, compassion, and inclusivity during her tenure, describing her as a true public servant and dedicated leader. The Long Beach Human Resources Department is actively searching for Tatum’s replacement and expects to fill the position the end of the year.

Tatum expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve Long Beach and stressed her pride in the accomplishments of the city team. As she embarks on her retirement, she will miss the camaraderie and the shared commitment to making Long Beach a better place to live.

Sources:

– California Planning Foundation’s Board of Directors

– Planning Accreditation Board

– California Planning Roundtable

– Planners Emeritus Network

– American Institute of Certified Planners Class of Fellows

– Long Beach Human Resources Department