Long Beach City Council Approves $5.2 Million Grant for Homeless Center and Greenbelt Park Improvements

The Long Beach City Council has unanimously passed a resolution to accept a $5.2 million state grant for the renovation of the Multi-Service Center (MSC) for the homeless and the completion of pending work at the Wrigley Greenbelt Park. State Senator Lena Gonzalez had requested the grant to be included in the state budget for fiscal year 2022-23.

The majority of the grant, $4 million, will be used to upgrade the MSC, including the replacement of floors, air conditioning, heating, and ventilation equipment. It will also cover the purchase and installation of new fences, security cameras, and a new roof. Other improvements to enhance safety and provide amenities for staff and customers will also be implemented.

The MSC, located at 1301 W. 12th St., is a partnership between the city and the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. It serves as a hub for case management services, mental and behavioral treatments, and evaluation of healthcare needs for the homeless population. The center also assists clients in obtaining identification documents, medical records, and employment support, while working towards finding housing solutions and preventing homelessness.

The repairs and upgrades at the MSC are crucial for the continued provision of services and operations, as stated in a report issued the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine. The resolution’s passage allows for the issuance of work contracts, with the projects expected to be completed March 1, 2026.

In addition to the MSC improvements, the grant will also fund the completion of the restoration of eight acres at the Wrigley Greenbelt Park. This includes the planting of native plants and trees, controlled irrigation, the creation of a weaving bioswale, and the finishing of a one-mile walking trail. The funds will also cover the installation of educational signs and accessibility improvements.

The approval of the resolution has brought closure to the long history of funding struggles for the Wrigley Greenbelt Project. Initially conceived in 1993, it took the city 14 years to begin restoration. The lack of funds resulted in delays, but partnerships with organizations like the Conservation Corps of Long Beach helped secure additional funding. However, a scaled-back version of the project had to be adopted due to limited funds.

City Manager Tom Modica and Mayor Rex Richardson expressed their gratitude for the state allocations and emphasized the importance of using the funds to address the urgent needs of the MSC and to continue improving the Wrigley Greenbelt Park.

Overall, the approved grant will significantly benefit the homeless population enhancing the services and facilities of the MSC, while also providing an improved recreational space at the Wrigley Greenbelt Park.

