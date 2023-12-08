Beach Replenishment Project to Bolster Orange County Coastlines

A much-anticipated beach replenishment project has kicked off in Orange County, providing a boost to the region’s shrinking shorelines. The project involves dredging 1.1 million cubic yards of sand from offshore and piping it onto Surfside beach, where trucks will spread the sand to expand the coastline. This initiative comes after a 14-year gap since the last beach replenishment effort the Army Corps of Engineers. The previous project, dating back to the 1960s, aimed to counter the impact of harbor and storm channel construction on the beaches.

The long-delayed project received a much-needed allocation of $23 million in the latest federal budget, enabling it to finally proceed. The sand brought in from offshore will be directed southward the ocean’s swells and currents, benefiting Huntington Beach and Newport Beach as well.

In addition to Surfside, Newport Beach is undergoing a separate replenishment project, importing 100,000 cubic yards of sand from the Santa Ana River. This sand will be placed between rock groin jetties built in the 1960s to safeguard waterfront properties.

San Clemente is also preparing to commence a sand replenishment initiative that has been in the works for two decades. The estimated 250,000 cubic yards of sand will be transported from Oceanside via pipes and then pumped between T-Street and Linda Lane. The $14 million project aims to counter the erosion that has threatened infrastructure, roads, and homes along the coastline.

The gravity of the situation extends beyond recreational concerns. The erosion of beaches puts critical infrastructure and residential areas at risk of damage. Recent high tides and strong swells have already impacted San Onofre State Beach, resulting in the loss of approximately ten parking spots and the deterioration of a post-surf shower’s concrete base.

The beach replenishment projects not only aim to safeguard the coastline but also contribute to the region’s vibrant tourism and economy. While progress is being made in some areas, other coastal stretches continue to face the challenges posed extreme weather events. It is a race against time to fortify and preserve these valuable natural resources.