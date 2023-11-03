Police Investigate Image of Person Dressed as Hamas Fighter at Halloween Event in Londonderry

Police in Londonderry are currently investigating an image that was posted on social media. The image shows a person dressed as a Hamas fighter during a Halloween event in the city. While there were initial suggestions that the image may have been fake or generated artificial intelligence, multiple reports from the public have now been received.

Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard stated that their inquiries are ongoing, including a public appeal and a check of CCTV footage in the city center. Despite this, there have been no reports from individuals who witnessed the person dressed in the Hamas fighter costume in Guildhall Square, nor have any other images been found online.

The event in question spanned over three to four days, and no complaints were made either event staff or security personnel. The police chief constable, Jon Boutcher, expressed his concern over the irresponsibility and potential criminality associated with someone dressing in such a manner. However, there is currently a lack of evidence to support the presence of an individual wearing the costume during the Halloween festivities.

While the Middle East conflict has sparked protests and parading activities in Northern Ireland, Boutcher assured that the region has not experienced the same level of extremism as other parts of the UK. He personally reached out to both the Jewish and Muslim communities to address concerns related to these protests and has emphasized that their current plan to handle demonstrations has been highly effective.

The investigation into the image and any potential witnesses or further evidence regarding the person dressed as a Hamas fighter at the Halloween event in Londonderry is still ongoing. The police are determined to gather all the necessary information to determine the authenticity of the image and the identity of the individual involved.

FAQ

What was the image that the police are investigating?

The police are investigating an image that was posted on social media. The image shows a person dressed as a Hamas fighter during a Halloween event in Londonderry.

Are there any reports of the image being fake?

Initially, there were suggestions that the image may have been fake or generated artificial intelligence. However, multiple reports from the public have been received, leading the police to investigate further.

Has anyone reported seeing the person dressed as a Hamas fighter?

As of now, there have been no reports from individuals who witnessed the person dressed in the Hamas fighter costume in Guildhall Square during the Halloween event.

What is being done to address protests and parading activities related to the Middle East conflict in Northern Ireland?

The police chief constable has personally reached out to the Jewish and Muslim communities to address concerns related to these protests. They have a well-rehearsed plan in place to handle the demonstrations, which has been highly effective thus far.

Is there any update on the investigation?

The investigation is still ongoing. The police are conducting inquiries, including a check of CCTV footage and a public appeal for information. They are determined to gather all necessary evidence to determine the authenticity of the image and the identity of the person involved.