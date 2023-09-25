London Police Investigate Allegations Against Russell Brand

Police in London have launched an investigation into actor and comedian Russell Brand following multiple allegations of “non-recent” sexual offenses. The Metropolitan Police is encouraging individuals who believe they may have been sexually assaulted to come forward and speak with them. The allegations, which span from 2006 to 2013, were initially published in an investigation Britain’s The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches program.

Brand, 48, denies all the allegations made against him. The Metropolitan Police have stated that they have received several allegations from London and other parts of the country but no arrests have been made. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, leading the investigation, has reassured potential victims that a team of specialist officers is available to advise and provide support.

Brand, who has a large following on online streaming platforms and social media, had remained silent on his accounts for about a week after the allegations were published. He resumed broadcasting on Monday and expressed his belief that mainstream media outlets were conspiring against him, without providing any evidence.

The accusers in the articles remain anonymous, with one claiming that Brand raped her at his Los Angeles home in 2012 and another alleging she was groomed the actor when she was 16 years old. In response to the allegations, YouTube announced the suspension of Brand’s ability to monetize ads on his channel. However, Brand announced on Friday night that he would continue streaming on Rumble, a popular online service among alt-right broadcasters.

While Brand initially gained fame through acting and stand-up comedy, he has since shifted his focus to conspiracy theories and wellness advice. The investigation the London Police aims to provide support to all the women who have made allegations against Brand.

Sources:

– The Times

– The Sunday Times

– Channel 4’s Dispatches program

