City Councillor Faces Reprimand for Social Media Posts

A city councillor in London is facing potential reprimand for her posts on social media. The integrity commissioner has determined that Ward 4 councillor Susan Stevenson violated the council’s Code of Conduct posting photos of homeless individuals with visible identities. While the posts were not considered abusive or bullying, the commissioner noted that they infringed on the personal privacy of the individuals involved and showed a disregard for the potential impact on the homeless community at large.

Stevenson expressed shock at the decision, stating that she was not given the opportunity to respond before the reprimand was issued. She explained that in a previous complaint, she had been notified and given 10 days to provide a written response, which resulted in her behavior being deemed acceptable. However, in this instance, she was not informed until after she was found to be in breach.

The councillor maintains that she posted the photos to highlight the homelessness crisis in the city and initiate a discussion on effective solutions. She believes that it is important to address what is working and not working in order to provide adequate help to those experiencing homelessness.

The final decision on whether to formally reprimand Stevenson will be made the city council during their meeting on December 19. This case highlights the intersection of social media use and responsibilities of public officials to maintain the privacy and dignity of vulnerable individuals.