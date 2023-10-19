London Drugs President Declares No Plans to Close Stores Amid Escalating Crime

In response to recent concerns about escalating violence and theft, London Drugs President Clint Mahlman has assured the public that the company has no intentions of closing any of its stores. This announcement comes after Vancouver city councillor Peter Meiszner’s statement on social media suggesting that London Drugs was considering closing one of its main stores in the city. Mahlman refutes this claim, stating that the store, located at the intersection of Granville and Georgia streets, remains a safe place for both staff and customers.

London Drugs has made significant investments in safety measures and views store closures as a last resort. Mahlman emphasizes that the decision to close a store would be a matter between London Drugs, its landlords, and employees. While retail theft and violence have been ongoing issues, the company remains committed to working with law enforcement and government officials to combat organized theft.

Although no decisions have been made about store closures due to crime, Mahlman warns that this option is not off the table if there are no improvements. He calls on policymakers to recognize the toll that thefts and violence have on businesses and urges them to take action. London Drugs is hopeful that with the support of the community and proper governance, the safety concerns can be addressed effectively.

This article is based on a source article from Vancouver Sun.