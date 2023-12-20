Police Chief Indicted for Unauthorized Recording and Disclosure of Conversations

A grand jury in Lampasas County has issued an indictment against Melissa Cantu, the Chief of Police for the City of Lometa, Texas. Cantu faces two counts of unlawful interception, use, or disclosure of wire, oral, or electronic communications. The charges stem from Cantu’s alleged recording of conversations with two municipal judges and sharing those recordings with members of the Lometa City Council.

According to the indictment, Cantu used the security and surveillance system of the Lometa city offices to record conversations with the Lampasas municipal judges, Sharon Watson and Stephanie Sweet, on September 23. Two days later, Cantu reportedly disclosed the content of the recorded conversations to Lometa Mayor Stephen Hicks and several city council members, including Bob Butler, Jaelynn Downey, Alex Witherspoon, and Ronnie Cartwright.

The indictment asserts that Cantu knowingly violated Texas Penal Code Section 16.02(b), which prohibits the divulgence of communication contents to unauthorized recipients. It further states that Cantu was aware or should have been aware that the information had been obtained unlawfully.

Cantu was arrested earlier this week and subsequently released on a $20,000 bond. If convicted, she could face penalties as outlined in the Texas Penal Code.

Under Texas law, recording audio conversations without the consent of at least one party is considered a crime, provided the parties involved have a reasonable expectation of privacy. However, the specific circumstances surrounding Cantu’s actions in this case will be subject to further examination and legal proceedings.

As this case progresses, it serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding privacy rights and adhering to the laws governing communication interception and disclosure. The outcome of this indictment will be significant not only for Chief Cantu but also for the broader legal and ethical considerations surrounding electronic surveillance and information sharing.