Diverging Political Strategies on Social Media Ahead of Rajasthan State Elections

As the upcoming Rajasthan State elections draw near, political parties are leveraging the power of social media platforms to disseminate information and conduct their political campaigns. A recent study aimed to investigate the type of content being posted accounts associated with specific political parties.

The study monitored a total of twenty accounts, evenly split between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. These accounts included party leaders, opposition members, MLAs, party workers, official state accounts, and party supporters. The majority of the posts were observed on X, previously known as Twitter, followed Facebook.

All the posts were categorized into four groups: positive, negative, neutral, and mixed. Positive posts highlighted party accomplishments, negative posts criticized the opposition party, neutral posts provided general updates, and mixed posts combined praise for the party with attacks on the opposition.

Out of the 1,047 recorded posts, 510 were from the BJP, while 537 were from Congress. Visual-based content, including photos and videos, comprised 93% of all posts. Interestingly, the BJP displayed a more robust social media team, posting multiple campaign-specific videos tailored for the Rajasthan elections.

The most active account among the ten observed BJP accounts was the party’s state account, @BJP4Rajasthan, on X. This account was responsible for 41% of the total BJP posts. A closer analysis revealed that 21% of the account’s posts were positive, 48% were negative, and 25% were neutral. In comparison, the Congress party’s state account, @INCRajasthan, on X accounted for 21% of the total Congress posts. Around 23% of their posts were positive, 21% were negative, and 52% were neutral.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Which social media platforms were primarily used for campaigning in the Rajasthan State elections?

A: The primary platforms utilized for campaigning were X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

Q: How were the posts categorized?

A: The posts were divided into four categories: positive, negative, neutral, and mixed.

Q: Which party had a more active social media presence?

A: The study observed a more robust social media team for the BJP compared to the Congress.

Q: What were the main topics of positive posts Congress?

A: Congress mainly posted about the accomplishments of various schemes and decisions, such as the Cheeranjivi Yojana, the Old Pension Scheme, the blood bank initiative, and providing free electricity up to 100 units.

Q: What were the primary criticisms made the BJP?

A: The BJP primarily focused on criticisms related to governance, law and order, and corruption in the State.

Q: Did religious sentiments play a role in social media posts?

A: Yes, there was an increase in religious posts, particularly during Navratri. The BJP had a higher percentage of religious posts, and negative religious posts from the party criticized Congress for allegedly failing to protect “Hindu sentiments” within the State.

Overall, these observations provide a preliminary understanding of how political parties are strategically using social media platforms to communicate and campaign during the Rajasthan State elections. It remains to be seen how these trends may evolve as the election approaches, and whether new strategies will emerge.