Suits and Grey’s Anatomy Reign Supreme on Streaming Charts

Suits and Grey’s Anatomy continue to dominate the streaming charts, showcasing their enduring popularity among audiences. Despite a steady decline in viewership, Suits garnered an impressive 1.3 billion minutes viewed on Netflix and Peacock during the week of September 25 to October 1. This indicates that the legal drama still maintains a sizable audience.

Grey’s Anatomy, on the other hand, saw a resurgence in viewership, surpassing the 1 billion-minute mark for the second time in its history. While the exact reason for this spike remains unclear, it’s noteworthy that the series premiered its 19th season on Netflix back in June. Typically a fixture on Nielsen’s streaming charts, Grey’s Anatomy rarely experiences such high weekly viewership.

The overall list of top titles was largely dominated acquired content, with Love Is Blind being the only streaming original to make the cut. The release of two new episodes from Season 5 propelled Love Is Blind to the fifth spot on the list, amassing 821 million viewing minutes.

Meanwhile, Disney+ celebrated multiple victories with three titles on the overall list: Haunted Mansion, Bluey, and Elemental. This feat is a rarity for the streaming service, as it has occurred only a handful of times since its inception. The last instance was in April 2022, when Encanto, Moon Knight, and Turning Red all secured spots on the list.

Among streaming originals, Disney+ showcased its dominance with Ahsoka at No. 2 and Loki at No. 6. The highly anticipated second season of Loki debuted during this interval, attracting 446 million viewing minutes. However, despite the potential for further growth in viewership, it is unlikely that Loki’s second season will surpass the viewership earned its debut season.

As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, Suits and Grey’s Anatomy prove their lasting appeal, captivating viewers and solidifying their positions as reigning favorites.

