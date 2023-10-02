New TV Premieres and Finales This Week

With the WGA strike over, TV production is ramping up again. However, many networks and streaming platforms had shows already finished and scheduled, so the effects of the strike may not be fully felt just yet. While popular shows like Family Guy and The Simpsons are still going strong, there are also new shows and long-awaited returns premiering this week.

One highly anticipated show is the third part of Lupin on Netflix. This heist wizard series follows Assane as he seeks revenge for his father’s death using his talents as a gentleman thief. In part 3, Assane becomes the most wanted man in France and must protect his loved ones while facing unexpected twists.

Disney Plus is bringing back Loki for its second season, making it the first MCU show to have a second season. This bureaucratic time-travel multiverse adventure promises more timey-wimey hijinks and potential tie-ins with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hulu has two new shows premiering this week. Krapopolis, created Dan Harmon of Rick and Morty fame, follows a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters as they navigate running an ancient city. Fright Krewe, an all-ages animated adventure, tells the story of high school students who awaken a malevolent demon and gain superpowers to stop it.

The season 3 finale of Only Murders in the Building, a whodunit series starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, will reveal the truth behind the mysterious murder of Ben Glenroy.

Max brings us the second season of Our Flag Means Death, a pirate rom-com featuring characters Stede and Blackbeard. As they try to reunite, a new pirate queen enters the picture, causing chaos for their crews.

Peacock has the premiere of Found, a network procedural about a team of recovery specialists who are dedicated to finding missing persons. The show offers a mix of mystery and personal connections for the characters.

Chucky, the killer doll, returns for its third season, where it seems he has found an unlikely place to wreak havoc – the White House.

Get ready for a week of exciting new TV premieres and finales across various platforms.

