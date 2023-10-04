If you’re wondering how to watch and stream Loki Season 2 Episode 2 online, you’re in luck. In this season, fans will see the God of Mischief, Loki, teaming up with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and others to search for Miss Minutes, Judge Renslayer, and Sylvie in the dangerous Multiverse. The second season premiered on October 5, 2023, and consists of six episodes with a weekly release schedule.

To watch Loki Season 2 Episode 2 online, you can head over to Disney Plus. The episode will be available on the streaming platform. Simply sign up for a Disney Plus subscription and you’ll be able to access the episode. Disney Plus offers various subscription plans, including an ad-supported plan for $7.99 a month, an ad-free plan for $10.99 a month, a duo basic plan for $9.99 a month, a trio basic plan for $12.99 a month, and a trio premium plan for $19.99 a month.

Season 2 of Loki is executive produced Brad Winderbaum along with Kevin R. Wright, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, and Eric Martin. It is part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and consists of a total of six episodes.

The main cast members of Loki Season 2 include Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Eugene Cordero as Casey, Rafael Casal as Hunter X-5, Kate Dickie as General Dox, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, and more.

The official synopsis for Loki Season 2 reads: “Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.”

Now that you know where and how to watch Loki Season 2 Episode 2 online, you can enjoy the thrilling adventures of Loki and his allies as they navigate the dangerous Multiverse in search of answers and confront powerful adversaries. Happy streaming!

Sources:

– Disney Plus