Loki Returns with Season Two on Disney+

The highly anticipated second season of Marvel’s Loki is finally here. Available exclusively on Disney+, the six-episode season follows the adventures of Loki, the God of Mischief, as he searches for his variant Sylvie throughout space, time, and the multiverse.

Season two features Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki, alongside Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie. The cast also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson.

To stream Loki season two, you can subscribe to Disney+ for $7.99 per month with ads. If you prefer an ad-free experience, it is available for $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. Disney+ also offers a vast collection of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and TV shows, including Loki season one, Iron Man, Thor: Love & Thunder, Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, WandaVision, and more. Additionally, subscribers gain access to other Disney content, Pixar movies, the Star Wars franchise, and more.

Starting October 12, the price for the ad-free tier of Disney+ will increase to $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year. Unfortunately, there is currently no free trial available for Disney+.

If you’re looking for the best streaming deals to enjoy Loki season two, consider the Disney Duo bundle, which includes the ad-supported versions of Disney+ and Hulu for $9.99 per month. This bundle offers a saving of nearly 40 percent. Alternatively, you can opt for the Disney Trio, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads for $12.99 per month, which is half the cost if you subscribe separately.

For a somewhat commercial-free experience, you can choose the Disney Trio Premium for $19.99 per month, which includes the ad-free versions of Disney+ and Hulu, along with the ad-supported version of ESPN+. Starting October 12, the Disney Trio subscription will increase to $14.99 per month, and Disney Trio Premium will be priced at $24.99 per month.

If you’re a cord-cutter, Hulu + Live TV is on sale for $49.99 per month for the first three months. This package includes Disney+ and ESPN+ and offers a savings of nearly 30 percent compared to the regular price of $69.99 for the first three months.

Verizon customers can also add the Disney Bundle for $10 to their plan and save $4.99 per month on their subscription.

Don’t miss out on Loki season two — sign up for Disney+ and start streaming the adventures of the God of Mischief today!

