New Marvel Series “Loki” Season Two Premiere Sees Decreased Viewership

The highly anticipated second season of the Marvel series “Loki” premiered on Disney+ on October 5th. While the show’s debut had created quite a stir earlier this year, the return of the series didn’t quite match up to the same level of excitement.

According to Nielsen’s streaming rankings, the season two premiere of “Loki” garnered a total of 446 million minutes of viewing time over its first three days and change. However, this number is about 39 percent lower than the viewing time of the series premiere week in June 2021, which amounted to 731 million minutes.

Disney reported that the season two premiere had 10.9 million “views” worldwide, indicating approximately 512 million minutes of watch time. However, Nielsen’s measurement includes viewing of season one’s episodes as well, making it difficult to determine the exact amount of time U.S. viewers spent watching just the season two opener. Nevertheless, it is likely that the season two premiere accounted for the majority of viewing time for the week.

While the viewership numbers for “Loki” may not have reached the same heights as its debut, the show continues to be a popular choice among Marvel fans. With a captivating storyline and the return of fan-favorite character Loki, the series still remains a must-watch for many.

FAQs

1. Will there be a third season of “Loki”?

As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding a third season of “Loki.” However, given the popularity of the show, it wouldn’t be surprising if Marvel decides to continue the story in future seasons.

2. How can I watch “Loki”?

“Loki” is available for streaming exclusively on Disney+. To watch the series, you will need a subscription to Disney+.

3. Can I watch “Loki” without watching other Marvel shows?

While having some background knowledge about the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) may enhance your viewing experience, “Loki” can be enjoyed as a standalone series. However, to fully understand the character’s journey and references to other MCU events, it is recommended to watch the previous Marvel films and shows.

