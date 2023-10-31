Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Takes Social Media Break to Focus on Upcoming Rajinikanth Film

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the celebrated director of the blockbuster action film “Leo,” starring Thalapathy Vijay, has announced that he will be taking a much-needed break from social media. The talented filmmaker, who is currently basking in the success of his latest venture, has expressed his desire to shift his focus onto his highly anticipated collaboration with Rajinikanth for their forthcoming movie, tentatively titled “Thalaivar 171.” This break is expected to last for a minimum of six months.

As the Leo movie director enters a phase of intense pre-production work for his next project, he aims to channel all his creative energies and attention towards creating a memorable cinematic experience alongside the superstar Rajinikanth. The filming for “Thalaivar 171” is scheduled to commence in April 2024, and Kanagaraj wants to ensure that he gives it his undivided attention without any distractions.

This is not the first time that Kanagaraj has opted for a social media hiatus. In fact, he had previously taken a break before the announcement of his film Leo in 2022, emphasizing the importance of disconnecting from the virtual world to fully immerse himself in the intricacies of his projects.

Our sources indicate that Kanagaraj appreciates the tremendous response and support he has received from audiences, fans, and critics for his latest work, Leo. In a statement, the director expressed gratitude and stated that he will temporarily step away from social media to express his gratitude to the public and to dedicate his time and efforts entirely to his upcoming film.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Lokesh Kanagaraj taking a social media break?

A: Lokesh Kanagaraj is taking a social media break to focus on his next film with Rajinikanth, tentatively titled “Thalaivar 171.”

Q: How long will the break last?

A: The break is expected to last for a minimum of six months.

Q: When will filming for “Thalaivar 171” begin?

A: Filming for “Thalaivar 171” is scheduled to commence in April 2024.

Q: Is this the first time Lokesh Kanagaraj has taken a social media break?

A: No, Kanagaraj had taken a break before the announcement of his film Leo in 2022.

Q: What prompted Lokesh Kanagaraj to take a social media break?

A: Lokesh Kanagaraj wants to express his gratitude to the audience, fans, and critics for the response to Leo and to dedicate his time to his upcoming film.