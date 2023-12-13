Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Addresses Social Media Storm; Promises Exciting Projects Ahead

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently faced a social media storm as reports circulated about his Facebook account being hacked. However, he swiftly clarified the situation, asserting that he is exclusively available on Twitter and Instagram, and that any association with the compromised Facebook account is false. Kanagaraj urged fans to ignore hoax accounts and assured them that he does not have or use any other social media platforms.

The revelation sparked immediate reactions from fans, who expressed their shock and confusion on various social media platforms. Memes were shared, with fans voicing their concern for the director’s online security. One fan emphasized the clarity of Kanagaraj’s message, stating, “The message is Loud & clear captain.”

Amidst the social media frenzy, rumors emerged about Kanagaraj collaborating with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Fans eagerly sought confirmation, but no official statement has been made regarding the alleged collaboration.

While addressing the online turmoil, the director also shed light on his upcoming projects. Following the success of ‘Leo,’ the latest addition to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, Kanagaraj is gearing up for his next venture, the yet-to-be-titled ‘Thalaivar 171.’ This film, featuring Rajinikanth, is set to commence filming in March, offering a departure from the LCU narrative.

In addition to ‘Thalaivar 171,’ Kanagaraj has plans for further expansions in his cinematic universe. Anticipated projects include ‘Kaithi 2’ and the introduction of Suriya’s character Rolex. These announcements have fueled excitement among fans, promising new dimensions to the director’s storytelling.

As the dust settles on the social media turmoil, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s clarifications have provided fans with a sense of reassurance. The director remains focused on his cinematic ventures, promising a diverse array of projects that will undoubtedly captivate audiences in the coming years.