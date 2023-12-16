Lokesh Kanagaraj Takes Social Media Detox to Focus on Next Project

Director-producer Lokesh Kanagaraj recently announced that he will be taking a break from all social media platforms in order to solely focus on his upcoming project. In a statement shared on X (formerly called Twitter), Lokesh expressed his gratitude towards his audience and fans for their love and support for his previous film, “Fight Club.”

Lokesh’s statement read, “I would like to extend my thanks to all of you for the love and support you have given for ‘Fight Club.’ I will always be grateful for it. I am writing to announce that I will be taking a break from all social media platforms and my mobile to solely focus on my next project.”

During this time, Lokesh will not be reachable and urged his audience to stay positive and ignore negativity. He shared the statement with heartfelt emojis, signifying his appreciation towards his fans.

This decision comes shortly after Lokesh had to issue a clarification about reports of his Facebook account being hacked. He reassured his followers that he is only available on X and Instagram and urged them to ignore any hoax accounts.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s previous film, “Leo,” starring Vijay and Trisha, received mixed reviews but emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023. With over ₹500 crore in worldwide box office collection, it became a massive success. Lokesh also recently launched his own production house, G Squad, and unveiled the first look of his debut project, “Fight Club,” featuring actor-director Vijay Kumar.

In addition to “Fight Club,” Lokesh is also working on an upcoming untitled project with superstar Rajinikanth, which has created a lot of anticipation among fans.

Taking a break from social media can be a beneficial move for artists, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in their creative process without any distractions. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s decision to disconnect temporarily demonstrates his commitment to delivering another memorable project for his audience.