New Logitech Gaming Accessories Discounted on Amazon

A new sale on Amazon has caught the attention of gamers everywhere, as Logitech gaming accessories are being discounted. One highlight of the sale is the Logitech G Fit earbuds, which are now available at their all-time low price of $149.99, a discount of $80 from the original price. These wireless gaming earbuds are designed to mold to the unique shape of your ears, providing a customized fit for maximum comfort and immersive sound experience. With both Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity options, the G Fit earbuds offer low-latency Bluetooth mode and can be connected to consoles and PCs using a USB-A transmitter.

Other Logitech gaming accessories on sale include the last-gen G Pro X Superlight mouse, which is now $40 off at $109.99, and the G915 Lightspeed TKL wireless mechanical keyboard, available at a new record low price of $149.99, discounted $80. The minimalist ambidextrous Logitech G303 Shroud gaming mouse is also included in the sale, now priced at $99.99, a discount of $30.

FAQ

Are the Logitech G Fit earbuds compatible with consoles?

Yes, the Logitech G Fit earbuds come with a USB-A transmitter, which allows them to be connected to consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox, as well as PCs.

How do the Logitech G Fit earbuds achieve a custom fit?

The Logitech G Fit earbuds are designed to mold to the shape of your ears, providing a customized fit. This ensures maximum comfort and a secure fit during gaming sessions.

What connectivity options do the Logitech G Fit earbuds offer?

The Logitech G Fit earbuds feature both Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity options. The Bluetooth mode offers low-latency audio, while the 2.4GHz wireless connection allows for a seamless connection to consoles and PCs using the included USB-A transmitter.

How long does the sale on Logitech gaming accessories last?

The duration of the sale on Logitech gaming accessories may vary. It is recommended to check the current prices and availability on Amazon to take advantage of the discounts.

Sources:

amazon.com