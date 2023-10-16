Logan Paul Claims Victory over Dillon Danis in Chaotic Brawl

Logan Paul emerged victorious in his bout against Dillon Danis, much to the delight of the YouTuber-turned-boxer and his fiancee, Nina Agdal. However, their journey to the win was marred incessant social media trolling following Paul’s agreement to fight Conor McGregor’s teammate on the undercard of KSI vs Tommy Fury.

Danis proved to be no match for Paul in the ring, struggling to make any significant impact from a boxing standpoint. As the match headed towards a decision defeat for Danis in his boxing debut, chaos ensued. Danis attempted a guillotine choke that failed, leading to a member of Paul’s security team jumping into the ring for assistance. Danis then threw punches at security, triggering a mass brawl that ultimately resulted in the fight being called off prematurely.

Paul was declared the winner disqualification and wasted no time in mocking his rival on social media. He took to his Instagram story to post a picture of Danis throwing a punch at his bodyguard, cleverly captioning it, “They’re saying he threw more punches at my security than me.”

Throughout his boxing debut, Danis landed a mere 16 punches, indicating a lack of offensive strategy. In contrast, Paul threw an impressive 330 punches, successfully landing 108 of them. This victory marked Paul’s first in the boxing arena, having previously fallen short in fights against KSI.

In his post-fight speech, Paul called out professional wrestling legend Rey Mysterio, hinting at a potential future fight in the WWE. He also expressed interest in boxing McGregor, who was present at his match and one of the few people praising Danis on social media following the brawl.

As for Danis, his disappointing performance in the boxing ring will likely lead him back to the world of MMA. With a previous record of 2-0 before suffering a severe knee injury in 2019, he will now focus on revitalizing his career in his chosen combat sport.

