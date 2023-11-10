The Lofree Block 98: A Fusion of Classic Aesthetics and Modern Technology

Have you ever wished you could combine the timeless design of classic keyboards with the convenience of wireless technology? Look no further than the Lofree Block 98 wireless mechanical keyboard. This innovative creation from Lofree seamlessly blends classic aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, creating a unique and stylish keyboard that will enhance your typing experience.

The design of the Lofree Block 98 is inspired the renowned Braun design philosophy of ‘Less is More’. It features smooth volume control knobs, an easily readable status panel, self-lubricated switches, and a quiet typing experience. While it may look like a keyboard from the past at first glance, it is packed with modern features.

This keyboard takes minimalism to a whole new level with its minimalist geometric “Block” design. The round knobs, adorned with Hermès orange accents, not only add to the keyboard’s aesthetics but also provide a tactile experience for adjusting volume and selecting between different connection methods. The status panel not only displays lock status and caps but also provides valuable information about the connected device and remaining power.

One of the standout features of the Lofree Block 98 is its versatility. It offers 14 white backlit effects, allowing users to customize their typing experience and choose the lighting option that suits them best. The keyboard also features self-designed stabilizers, IPXE, foam cushioning, and TTC POM switches, all contributing to a quiet and comfortable typing experience.

Whether you prefer wireless or wired connectivity, the Lofree Block 98 has you covered. It supports dual-wireless connectivity through Bluetooth and 2.4G, and it can also be connected directly using a USB-C cable. With wireless mode, you can enjoy up to ten hours of typing with the backlight on and an impressive 80 hours with the backlight turned off.

The Lofree Block 98 is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, making it a versatile choice for all users. Its price of £138.94 reflects its high-quality craftsmanship and thoughtful design.

So, if you’re in the market for a new mechanical keyboard that combines classic aesthetics with modern technology, consider the Lofree Block 98 wireless mechanical keyboard. With its sleek design, comfortable typing experience, and advanced features, it is sure to enhance your productivity and add a touch of elegance to your workspace.

