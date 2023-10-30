Netflix’s New British Original Film Locked In: All You Need to Know

Netflix is set to release a thrilling new British Original movie titled “Locked In” on November 1st. The film, directed Nour Wazzi and written Rowan Joffe, promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing plot and talented cast. While the details of the movie are still under wraps, here’s everything we do know about “Locked In.”

The production of “Locked In” is being helmed Nicky Bentham’s Neon Films, a renowned production company known for its past successes such as “The Duke” starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. Neon Films has consistently delivered high-quality projects, including “Who Killed The KLF?,” “The Silent Storm,” and “Moon.”

Nour Wazzi, the director of “Locked In,” is a prominent figure in the industry. Under her Panacea Productions banner, she has been involved in creating Netflix’s popular family live-action series, “The Last Bus.” Wazzi’s talent and expertise promise to bring a unique vision to “Locked In.”

With principal photography beginning on December 20th, 2022, “Locked In” has been primarily filmed in London, UK. The production has also been spotted at notable locations such as St Albans Cathedral and the market square, adding an authentic touch to the film.

While the plot of “Locked In” remains a mystery, the official synopsis teases a story filled with secrecy, betrayal, and murder. The main focus revolves around Lina and her troubled relationship with her mother-in-law, Katherine. An affair sets Lina on a dangerous path that threatens to destroy her life, but the true victim remains unclear.

The cast of “Locked In” is impressive, with Famke Janssen, known for her roles in the X-Men movies, taking on the lead role of Katherine. Joining her are talented actors Rose Williams, Alex Hassell, Finn Cole, and Anna Friel, each bringing their own unique skills and charisma to the film.

As the Netflix release date approaches, “Locked In” promises to be a gripping and intense ride for viewers. Prepare to be captivated its compelling storyline, talented cast, and the masterful direction of Nour Wazzi.

