“Locked In”: A New British Original Movie Coming to Netflix

The upcoming British Original movie, “Locked In,” is set to be released globally on Netflix on November 1st. Directed Nour Wazzi and written Rowan Joffe, the film promises an intriguing plot filled with secrecy, betrayal, and murder.

The movie is produced Nicky Bentham’s Neon Films, known for films like “The Duke” starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. The production company has also worked on projects such as “Who Killed The KLF?” and “The Silent Storm.”

Nour Wazzi, directing under Panacea Productions, is known for her work on Netflix’s family live-action series, “The Last Bus.” The series, created Paul Neafcy and featuring Robert Sheehan from “The Umbrella Academy,” was released earlier this year.

The plot of “Locked In” revolves around a woman named Lina, who finds herself entangled in a web of secrets, betrayal, and murder after an affair. As the plot unfolds, it becomes unclear who the real victim is, leading to a thrilling and suspenseful narrative.

The movie boasts a talented cast, with Famke Janssen in the lead role of Katherine. Famke is best known for her role as Jean Grey in the “X-Men” movies and has previously appeared in Netflix Original shows like “Hemlock Grove” and “When They See Us.”

Rose Williams, known for her role in the Netflix Original show “Medici,” portrays Lina. Alex Hassell, Finn Cole, and Anna Friel have also been cast in currently unnamed roles.

Principal photography for “Locked In” began in December 2022, with filming taking place in various locations in London, including St Albans Cathedral and the market square.

As the release date approaches, fans of suspenseful thrillers can look forward to immersing themselves in the captivating world of “Locked In” on Netflix.