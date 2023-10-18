Two Youths in Custody Following Weapons Call at Brampton High School

On Wednesday morning, Sandalwood Heights Secondary School in Brampton was placed on lockdown after receiving reports of social media posts about a gun. Peel Regional Police responded to the weapons call and had a visible presence at the school while investigating the situation.

Authorities discovered that the post was made a student, prompting them to place the school on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Thankfully, no injuries were reported during the incident. However, police have not released any further information about the youths involved or specified if any charges are pending.

At around noon, Peel Regional Police announced that two young persons had been taken into custody and that a replica firearm had been recovered investigators. The investigation is ongoing, and it’s unclear whether any additional changes are expected.

Weapons calls in schools are taken very seriously, given the potential dangers they pose to the safety of students and staff. As a result, law enforcement agencies prioritize these situations and conduct thorough investigations to ensure the well-being of everyone involved.

It’s important for schools and communities to remain vigilant when it comes to potential threats and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately. Incidents like this highlight the importance of proactive steps to maintain the safety and security of educational institutions.

Defintions:

Weapons call – A situation in which the police are called due to the presence or threat of weapons.

Lockdown – A procedure implemented to restrict movement and secure individuals within a building or area.

Replica firearm – An item that looks like a real firearm but is not functional and cannot discharge bullets or projectiles.

Law enforcement agencies – Government organizations tasked with maintaining public order, enforcing laws, and ensuring public safety.