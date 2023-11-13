New WhatsApp Update Enhances Privacy Introducing Secret Code for Locked Chats

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, is reportedly introducing a new feature that allows users to lock their chats using a secret code. This update is currently available for beta testers on Android devices. The feature adds an extra layer of security hiding the entry point for locked chats.

According to WABetaInfo, the new settings section will appear within the list of locked chats for Android beta users. Once a secret code is set up, the entry point to view locked chats will be removed from the chat list. Instead, users can access these locked conversations entering the secret code in the search bar within the Chats tab.

By hiding the locked chats list, this new feature provides enhanced privacy for users. It prevents others from easily identifying or gaining access to locked conversations, thereby increasing the overall security of sensitive discussions. Even if someone obtains physical access to a user’s phone, they will not be able to view any locked conversations within the chat.

Additionally, hiding the list of locked conversations helps prevent exposure, as others with access could infer the presence of locked chats. WhatsApp will also introduce a new ‘Protect IP Address in Calls’ option, allowing users to hide their location from other parties during calls. This feature achieves this relaying the calls through WhatsApp Servers, thereby concealing the user’s IP address and general geographical location.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How can I lock my chats using the secret code?

To lock your chats, you need to be a beta tester on an Android device. Once you have access, a new settings section will appear within the list of locked chats, where you can set up and configure the secret code.

What happens if someone gains physical access to my phone?

Even if someone gains physical access to your phone, they will not be able to view any locked chats without entering the secret code.

How does the ‘Protect IP Address in Calls’ option work?

By enabling the ‘Protect IP Address in Calls’ option, your IP address will be hidden from other parties during calls. WhatsApp Servers will relay the calls, ensuring that your general geographical location remains undisclosed.