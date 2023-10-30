Police Misconduct Alleged in Controversial NRL Arrest

A recent court hearing has shed light on allegations of police misconduct during the arrest of rugby league stars Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell outside a Canberra nightclub earlier this year.

Wighton, a prominent NRL player, reportedly demanded that police “lock me up with him” as his teammate Mitchell was being handcuffed. Both players are contesting charges related to an alleged fight in the early hours of the morning.

Mitchell’s defense is centered around claims of heavy-handed police conduct, with the South Sydney fullback stating during his arrest, “I’ve done nothing wrong but be a blackfella in Australia.” The defense argues that Mitchell was unfairly targeted due to his race.

Prosecutor Sam Bargwanna accused both men of fighting outside the Fiction nightclub after Wighton was removed from the venue police. They were charged with failing to comply with an exclusion direction and fighting in a public place, while Mitchell faces an additional charge of resisting a territory public official.

Lawyers for both players have raised concerns about the actions of the police. Mitchell’s lawyer, Jack Pappas, referred to their conduct as “a sad parody of what proper police conduct should be.” It is alleged that the police used excessive force during the arrest, which can be seen in footage from body-worn cameras.

Wighton’s lawyer highlighted the emotional impact on Mitchell, describing him as a “weeping mess” and expressing concern for his well-being. Despite the legal proceedings, the pair appeared friendly and supportive of one another in court.

The case has attracted significant media attention, with camera crews awaiting their arrival at the court building. The hearing is expected to last for three days, allowing both sides to present their arguments and evidence.

