Shane Chess: Living His Dream as a Wrestling Referee

Shane Chess, a wrestling referee from Kingsport, Tennessee, is making waves in the wrestling world as one of the featured personalities in the new Netflix series “Wrestlers.” Chess, who has been a lifelong fan of wrestling, decided to pursue his dream of being involved in the wrestling business and became a referee around five years ago.

Having grown up watching wrestling with his father, Chess found it to be a natural fit for him. When his son got into the wrestling business and they needed a referee, Chess saw an opportunity to give it a try. He trained with WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton to hone his referee skills and embarked on a journey to make it in the wrestling industry.

Although Chess had some tryouts with WWE, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down his progress. He then turned to Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) in Louisville, Kentucky, where he continued his training. OVW is known for producing many notable wrestlers, including John Cena, Dave “Batista” Bautista, Brock Lesnar, and Beth Phoenix.

Chess’s journey took an unexpected turn when he and the wrestlers at OVW became part of a Netflix series. Filming for the show, titled “Wrestlers,” began last year, but the release date remained uncertain. The trailer was finally released, and the show premiered on September 13. The series has gained widespread attention, being featured in magazines, the Today Show, and making various “shows to watch” lists.

According to Chess, “Wrestlers” is not just about wrestling but about following dreams and the ups and downs of life. He believes that everyone, whether they enjoy wrestling or not, can relate to the show. For those who have given up a lot to pursue their dreams, Chess encourages them to watch the series, as it showcases the human condition and the triumphs and setbacks that come with it.

Chess continues to pursue referee opportunities while teaching at NetPro Studios in Kingsport and officiating live matches for OVW in Louisville. He wants people to understand that it’s okay to go after their dreams, regardless of what they may be. In the words of Steve Harvey, “sometimes if you’ve got a passion for something, sometimes you’re in a plane, you just have to jump and your parachute will eventually open.” And for Chess, his parachute has opened, allowing him to live his dream as a wrestling referee.

