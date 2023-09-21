The Resilience of Local Television in the Streaming Era

Local television has long been deemed as a casualty of the streaming revolution. With the rise of national streaming services and the dominance of social media platforms, it seemed inevitable that local television would fade into irrelevance, particularly among younger generations who were unfamiliar with traditional broadcasting. However, recent findings challenge this assumption and suggest that local television is far from dying.

A consumer study conducted TVREV in collaboration with Publishers Clearing House and Evan Shapiro revealed that a significant percentage of Gen Zs and younger Millennials still regularly watch local broadcast TV, with many of them specifically seeking out local news on streaming platforms. Even older viewers, aged 65 and above, are transitioning to streaming, with over one-third of them stating that they stream their local news. This indicates that local television continues to hold appeal and relevance for audiences.

However, local television does face a number of challenges. The prevalence of cord cutting, where viewers opt to access content via streaming instead of traditional pay TV services, is a primary concern for local television stations. Moreover, the migration of prime time programming to parent company streaming services further reduces the appeal of local stations. In addition, the potential sale of ABC Disney raises fears that other major networks may follow suit, exacerbating the decline of local television.

Despite these challenges, the streaming era presents an opportunity for local television to thrive. Moving to streaming platforms, such as “FASTs” (free ad-supported streaming TV services), allows local stations to expand their programming across multiple linear channels. While creating a 24-hour news channel may be demanding, cable networks like Charter Spectrum’s New York 1 offer a blueprint for success. Furthermore, data available through streaming enables local broadcasters to target specific demographics, zip codes, or even smaller geographic areas, attracting both traditional and new local advertisers.

With streaming’s ability to reach beyond designated market areas, local stations can extend their reach to different cities and regions, providing opportunities for regional chains to advertise in new markets. Furthermore, national advertisers can leverage data to create localized versions of their campaigns, tailoring them to specific regions, weather conditions, and local events. As the breakdown of monoculture leads to the growth of regionalism and local identity, these personalized advertisements become even more valuable.

Data also plays a crucial role in developing programming for local television. Local news teams can provide area-specific news and segments within broader news shows, covering topics ranging from cultural events to history. Generative AI can personalize broadcasts based on viewer preferences, delivering tailored content such as weather updates and local high school sports coverage.

Local television stations heavily rely on retransmission fees for revenue. However, as these fees are expected to shrink and eventually disappear, stations will need to find alternative revenue streams. One possibility is creating original programming that can be syndicated to other free ad-supported streaming TV services or even subscription video-on-demand platforms. Larger station groups, with a substantial number of affiliates, are well-positioned to explore this path and generate revenue regionalizing or localizing their programming.

While it is too early to declare a renaissance for local television, it is evident that the shift to streaming is not the death knell many anticipated. Local television has shown resilience in the face of these changes, adapting to streaming platforms, and leveraging data to provide personalized content and attract advertisers. As viewers continue to seek out local news and embrace regionalism, local television’s survival and potential for growth remain promising.

