TikTok Prank Girl Overcomes Adversities and Finds Success

Logen Thompson-Carney, also known as the TikTok Prank Girl, has had a tumultuous life. From a childhood of homelessness and foster care to becoming a social media sensation with over 1.1 million followers, her journey has been anything but ordinary.

Growing up in Hamilton, Logen and her siblings faced numerous challenges. Their mother battled addiction, leading them to live in cars, stay at friends’ houses, and ultimately end up in foster care. However, Logen’s determination to break free from this cycle of hardship drove her to seek success.

After graduating from high school, Logen moved to Tennessee to support her mother’s recovery. Unfortunately, her mother relapsed, and Logen made the difficult decision to move back to Hamilton with her two young children. Fearful of falling into the same patterns as her mother and sisters, Logen’s determination to overcome her circumstances grew stronger.

In 2021, Logen found herself living with her children in her grandparents’ house, having left all her possessions behind in Tennessee. It was in this year that she started her TikTok account and began creating prank videos. Through sheer chance, her first video went viral, and the positive response from viewers propelled her to continue creating more prank content.

Logen’s pranks are lighthearted and meant to bring laughter to her audience. She enjoys making people laugh, and her videos have garnered a large following who appreciate her humor. Notably, Logen’s pranks have also had unexpected positive impacts. For instance, one of her prank calls led to increased book sales for author Deb Stratton. The exposure Logen provided helped Deb sell hundreds of copies of her book series, Urban Bigfoot.

Now, with a stable job, a car, and a home, Logen wants to give back. She aims to work with the foster care agency that once took her in and share her story with children facing uncertain futures. Logen’s journey from a life of hardship to social media success is a testament to her resilience and determination. She hopes to inspire others showing that it’s possible to overcome adversity and achieve one’s dreams.

