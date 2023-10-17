Logen Thompson-Carney: From Homelessness to TikTok Success

Logen Thompson-Carney, also known as the TikTok Prank Girl, has overcome a tumultuous past and found success on the popular social media platform. Born and raised in Hamilton, Ohio, Logen faced homelessness and adversity from a young age. Her mother’s drug addiction led to a life of instability, with Logen and her siblings constantly moving from place to place.

During her eighth-grade year, the school district intervened and placed Logen and her siblings in foster care. They eventually settled in Forest Park, where Logen attended Winton Woods before enrolling in the vocational school system at Scarlet Oaks.

After graduating high school, Logen’s mother was released from prison and moved to Tennessee in an attempt to stay sober. Logen, who had two young children at the time, followed her mother to Tennessee but soon realized that she couldn’t have her kids around her mom’s drug use. She made the difficult decision to move back to Hamilton, determined to break the cycle and create a better life for herself and her children.

In 2021, Logen and her kids moved into her kids’ grandparents’ house, and it was during this time of rebuilding that she started her TikTok account. The first video, a prank call to a friend’s coworker, garnered positive feedback and led to more prank calls. Logen found that people connected with the idea of pranking and enjoyed the humor she brought to their lives.

Logen’s TikTok account, @soakinginoatmeal, now has over 1.1 million followers. She has become known for her light-hearted and sometimes cringy pranks that leave people laughing. One notable prank involved Deb Stratton, a Missouri author who saw a significant increase in book sales after Logen called her during a live TikTok stream and pretended to be a crazed fan.

Despite her newfound success, Logen remains grounded and wants to give back. She hopes to work with the foster care agency that once took her in and inspire others who are facing uncertain futures. Logen’s story is a testament to resilience and the power of finding humor in life’s challenges.

Sources: Journal-News