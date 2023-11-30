New Competition Show “Squid Game: The Challenge” Takes Contestants on Thrilling Journey

In an exciting twist on the popular Netflix series “Squid Game,” a new competition show titled “Squid Game: The Challenge” has emerged, offering a fresh take on intense games and the chance to win a remarkable prize. The show, which debuted in November 2023, follows 456 contestants as they navigate a series of thrilling challenges inspired the original series.

One standout contestant from Brownstown Township, Michigan, is Justin Keyes, an enthusiastic physical education teacher at Garfield Elementary School and a father of three. Keyes’s passion for competition led him to sign up for another game show he’s a fan of, “Big Brother,” where he caught wind of “Squid Game: The Challenge.” Upon receiving the invitation to participate, Keyes was elated and eagerly embraced the opportunity.

The allure of the show extended beyond the competition itself for Keyes. He viewed it as a chance to make a meaningful change in his life, particularly providing more support to his hardworking father during retirement. Keyes embarked on his journey in January of this year, traveling to London to immerse himself in the physically and mentally demanding games that awaited him.

Reflecting on his experience, Keyes remarked that the challenges he faced on the show surpassed anything he had encountered before. Stripped of contact with the outside world and engrossed in his role as contestant 149, he found himself tested like never before. The emotional strain of being away from his daughters for an extended period only added to the intensity of the competition.

Now back in Michigan, Keyes embraces the newfound fame he has acquired through his appearance on “Squid Game: The Challenge.” Subsequently, he’s relishing the excitement generated his daughters, who are thrilled to witness their father on Netflix. Keyes is no stranger to game shows, having previously appeared on shows like “The Price is Right,” “Let’s Ask America,” “Million Dollar Mile,” and “The Wall.” Unsurprisingly, he has a thirst for more, eagerly seeking out future game show opportunities to continue scratching his competitive itch.

If you’re curious to witness Keyes’s journey, be sure to tune into “Squid Game: The Challenge” on Netflix. The final episode is set to release on December 6th.

