Perth Scorchers Sign Chloe Ainsworth and Lisa Griffith for WBBL|09 Season

The Perth Scorchers have strengthened their playing squad ahead of the upcoming Weber WBBL|09 season adding local talent to their roster. They have secured the services of allrounder Chloe Ainsworth and experienced batter Lisa Griffith.

Chloe Ainsworth, who is just 18 years old, has signed a two-year deal with the Scorchers, making it her first contract in the WBBL. Ainsworth has had an impressive year, with her outstanding performances in WA Premier Cricket earning her a debut in the Women’s National Cricket League. She made an impact in her second WNCL appearance, taking crucial wickets and showcasing her skills with both bat and ball.

Lisa Griffith, on the other hand, has signed a one-year deal with the Scorchers. She was a part of the Scorchers’ title-winning side in WBBL|07 and was named the best and fairest female player in WA Premier Cricket last season. Griffith has been in good form, contributing significantly to her team’s success in the A-Grade T20 competition.

The General Manager of High Performance Cricket & Elite Teams at Perth Scorchers, Kade Harvey, expressed his delight in signing Ainsworth and Griffith, highlighting their strengths and the depth they bring to the squad. Harvey emphasized that Ainsworth’s talent and ability to bowl with pace and accuracy will add to the team’s fast-bowling stocks, while Griffith’s experience and reliability as a middle-order batter will enhance the batting group.

The Perth Scorchers are excited to see Ainsworth and Griffith in action in the upcoming WBBL season, where they aim to perform at their best and showcase their skills. The team’s first two matches will be away against the Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat before they return home to host the Hurricanes at the WACA Ground.

The Perth Scorchers have made strategic signings to further strengthen their squad and are optimistic about their chances in the upcoming WBBL|09 season.

Sources:

– Perth Scorchers Official Website