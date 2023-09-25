London Religious Leader Calls for Accountability Over City Councillor’s Social Media Behavior

A local religious leader, Kevin George, is urging London City Council to take action against Ward 4 Coun. Susan Stevenson for her behavior on social media. The controversy arose when Stevenson expressed her frustration with the homelessness crisis in the city, specifically in her ward of Old East Village. In her posts, Stevenson included photos of homeless individuals, exposing their faces to the public.

George, a priest at St. Aidan’s Anglican Church, criticized Stevenson’s actions, stating that she was endangering the lives of vulnerable citizens. He argued that her posts could incite ill-informed individuals and encourage inappropriate behavior towards the homeless population. George believed that it was adding fuel to an already polarizing and complex situation.

He further highlighted the real-life struggles faced homeless individuals, such as being attacked, harassed, and denied assistance. George emphasized that it is the responsibility of elected officials to address these issues with sensitivity.

In his efforts to hold Stevenson accountable, George drafted a letter calling on the Integrity Commissioner to investigate her behavior as bullying and intimidation. He firmly insisted that she should face sanctions and possible suspension.

While Council has endorsed the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness, which aims to create supportive housing units and service hubs, Stevenson expressed skepticism about the first hub locations. Despite attempts to reach out to her for comment on the posts, there has been no response.

The issue of Stevenson’s social media behavior comes at a crucial time, as Council considers the locations for the first 100 housing units and three hubs. A decision is expected to be made soon, and stakeholders like Stevenson will be present during the meeting.

In conclusion, George’s call for accountability highlights the need for elected officials to approach sensitive issues with caution. As London works towards combatting homelessness, it is important for leaders to be empathetic and responsible in their actions.

