Collaborating and Capitalizing: How Concrete Creations Found Success through Social Media

Mercedes Loza, the creative force behind LC Loza Creations, has built a thriving business harnessing the power of collaboration and social media. With a family background in concrete, Loza decided to continue the tradition creating home decor pieces with the versatile material.

By tapping into the pop-up market scene and teaming up with other small business owners, Loza was able to expand her customer base. However, it was through social media that her brand truly took off. A video of her pouring concrete quickly went viral, garnering millions of views and catapulting her Instagram followers.

To engage her audience, Loza uses the interactive features of social media. She posts polls to gather feedback and ideas from her followers, allowing them to influence the direction of her designs. This direct interaction has not only helped her grow her customer base but also ensured that she creates pieces that resonate with her audience.

Although she faced challenges along the way, including cracked surfaces and failed mixtures, Loza embraced trial and error in order to learn and improve. Today, her product line has expanded to include bud vases, wine holders, and trays, offering customers a wide variety of unique statement pieces.

Not one to let anything go to waste, Loza repurposes leftover cement to create other functional items. This attention to sustainability and resourcefulness adds another level of appeal to her creations, making each piece truly one-of-a-kind.

Through her creative use of collaboration and social media, Mercedes Loza has transformed LC Loza Creations into a thriving business. With her eye-catching designs and personalized approach, she has found success in the world of home decor.

Source: KFSN-TV (No URL provided)