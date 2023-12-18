New Law in Ohio Set to Boost Local Economy

A new law is set to go into effect in Ohio on December 7, bringing with it both benefits and challenges for the state. While lawmakers are still discussing possible amendments to the law, Mike Petrella, CEO/Owner of Ohio Valley Natural Relief, believes that Issue 2, as it stands, is a step in the right direction.

Although Petrella acknowledges that the law may require some “tweaking,” he highlights that it is the result of a democratic vote and must now be implemented. He emphasizes that the law will play a crucial role in driving economic growth, as 36% of the generated taxes will be allocated to local municipalities with dispensaries.

However, one aspect of the law that may disappoint some is the delay in allowing individuals to purchase from dispensaries. The law’s immediate impact on dispensaries will be limited, as Petrella explains, “Nothing will change for us on December 7th. It’ll mainly change for people being able to grow plants at home. For us, we still have to wait the nine months to get the finalized rules before you’ll be able to come into a dispensary and purchase.”

Petrella further emphasizes the strict regulatory framework surrounding Ohio’s medical marijuana laws, noting that recreational use of the substance for adults will also be subject to regulation. This ensures that the implementation of the law is carefully managed and that Ohioans can access marijuana safely and legally.

As Ohio prepares for the introduction of Issue 2, it is expected to witness a boost in its local economy. While some may have to wait a little longer to benefit fully from the new law, the promise of increased tax revenue and the establishment of a regulated market are reasons for optimism.