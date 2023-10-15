The Battle for the Best Free Streaming Service Heats Up with Local Now’s Expansion

Local Now, one of the prominent free streaming services for cord cutters, has recently become a major player in the industry surpassing 500 free live TV channels. With this achievement, it solidifies its position as one of the largest free streaming services available.

According to Local Now, the average viewer can access around 492 live channels, comprising a mix of local and national content, including live PBS channels in approximately half of all markets. However, it’s worth noting that certain channels are only available in specific areas. In addition to live channels, Local Now offers over 20,000 on-demand titles, ensuring a diverse selection of movies and television shows to cater to various preferences.

Despite the extensive range of content, Local Now continues to prioritize news coverage. The service provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment produced renowned news organizations in over 225 U.S. markets. As part of its expansion plans, Local Now recently announced a deal to add all local PBS stations to its lineup 2023. Currently, these stations are already live in about half of the markets, with more expected in the near future.

Byron Allen, the Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, the parent company of Local Now, expressed his excitement about the upcoming addition of local PBS stations. He stated, “The addition of local PBS stations is a major achievement for Local Now and cements our position as the leader of free-streaming local news and entertainment in America.” Allen emphasized that viewers of all ages would be able to enjoy the amazing content PBS has to offer for free, anytime.

To access Local Now, viewers can download the app on various platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android, and iOS devices.

In addition to news, Local Now has expanded its channel lineup with recent additions such as USA Today, USA Today Sports, Smart Healthy Green Living, and The Explorers. These additions reflect the growing diversity of content available on the platform.

If you perceive Local Now merely as a destination for local news, it’s time to reconsider. The service’s expansion and extensive channel offerings make it a compelling choice for cord cutters seeking a comprehensive and free streaming experience.

Sources: Local Now, Deadline