Local Now Expands its Streaming Service with New Channels and Exciting Content Variety

Local Now, a leading ad-supported streaming platform, has recently announced the addition of six new channels to its service, offering viewers an even more diverse selection of content. The expansion includes a range of exciting channels, including Fintech, Mysteria, Always Christmas, Christmas Classics, Christmas Plus, and Hollywood Classic Movies.

With this latest update, Local Now has surpassed an impressive milestone of 500 free live TV channels, solidifying its position as one of the largest free streaming services for cord cutters. This vast library offers a mix of local and national channels, with PBS being broadcast live in approximately half of all markets. Beyond its extensive live TV offerings, Local Now also boasts a robust collection of over 20,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries, ensuring there is something for everyone’s taste.

Excitingly, Local Now has also announced plans to include all local PBS stations on its platform later this year. While specific release dates have yet to be announced, the integration is expected to be completed the end of 2023. The addition of local PBS stations not only enhances the channel lineup but also aligns with Local Now’s commitment to providing a comprehensive streaming experience for its viewers.

To highlight the breadth of recent channel additions, Local Now introduced several intriguing channels last month. These include Brb Travel and Food, The War Channel, Storm Cast True Stories, USA Today, USA Today Sports, Smart Healthy Green Living, The Explorers, GBN Great Britain News, Action Hollywood Movies, Docsville, Game TV GO, NOW 70s, NOW 80s, NOW Rock, and World of Freesport.

As Local Now continues to expand its offerings, viewers can expect a wider range of entertainment and informational content. Whether you are a fan of Fintech, enjoy the mystery genre with Mysteria, or want to get into the Christmas spirit with the festive channels, Local Now has you covered. With its ever-growing library of channels and on-demand content, Local Now remains dedicated to delivering a compelling streaming experience for all cord-cutting enthusiasts.

FAQs

1. Can I watch local PBS stations on Local Now?

Local Now plans to incorporate all local PBS stations on its platform later this year. The integration is expected to be completed the end of 2023. Keep an eye out for updates from Local Now to see if your local PBS station will be available for free streaming.

2. How many channels does Local Now offer?

With the recent addition of six new channels, Local Now now provides over 500 free live TV channels to its viewers. This impressive selection includes a mix of both local and national channels, ensuring a diverse streaming experience.

3. What type of content does Local Now offer?

Local Now offers a wide variety of content, including movies, TV shows, documentaries, and live TV channels. With over 20,000 titles in its collection, viewers can explore various genres and discover new favorites.