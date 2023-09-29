Join Our Team as an Engagement Editor

We are looking for a dynamic and creative journalist to join our staff as an engagement editor at the Telegram & Gazette in Central Massachusetts. This newly created position will focus on shaping news coverage identifying high-interest topics in the community and working collaboratively with our reporting team to develop compelling stories optimized for digital audiences.

The engagement editor will not only work with our talented writing staff but will also have the opportunity to contribute writing their own stories. They will be an integral part of our daily planning meetings, helping to prioritize coverage in line with community interests.

We are seeking a candidate who is enterprising, flexible, and has a strong desire to take our social media presence to new heights. The ideal candidate will help us expand our reach to younger audiences and engage those who may not be regular readers of the Telegram & Gazette, in addition to our valued subscribers.

Qualifications for this role include a bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or a related field. One to three years of experience in storytelling across multiple platforms is also required.

If you are interested in shaping news coverage and joining our team, we invite you to apply here.

