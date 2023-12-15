Former Home Health Aide Accused of Stealing $60,000 from Elderly Client

A local minister and former home health aide has been arraigned in court on charges of stealing $60,000 from her 90-year-old client. Alpha Harris, 60, allegedly embezzled the money from Hilda McLeod of Pittsford over several months writing checks to herself.

According to court documents, McLeod had provided Harris with a $16,000 down payment for her current home, and McLeod is listed as a co-owner. However, her attorneys claim that McLeod has never even set foot inside the property.

Harris was initially charged in June and was recently indicted on charges of grand larceny, residential mortgage fraud, and identity theft. In her plea on Monday, she pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This troubling case highlights the vulnerability of elderly individuals who entrust their care and finances to others. It is a reminder to families and loved ones to remain vigilant in monitoring the financial activities and well-being of their elderly relatives.

Financial exploitation of the elderly is a serious issue that affects countless individuals. According to a report the National Council on Aging, approximately 5 million older Americans fall victim to elder abuse every year, with financial exploitation being one of the most common forms.

It is crucial for communities to prioritize the protection of their elderly members and ensure that they are not taken advantage of. This can be achieved through increased awareness, education, and advocacy for policies that address elder abuse.

As this case unfolds in court, there is hope that justice will be served, and others will be deterred from engaging in similar acts of exploitation. Protecting the elderly should be a collective responsibility, and incidents like these should serve as a call to action for society as a whole.