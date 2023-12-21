Ohio Senate Passes Controversial Overhaul of Recreational Marijuana Laws

Summary: Ohio’s state Senate has recently passed a series of drastic changes to the recreational marijuana laws that were approved voters last month. While proponents argue that these changes will benefit the industry and increase competition, critics argue that they do not reflect the will of the voters and may drive consumers to the black market.

The Ohio Senate’s changes to the recreational marijuana laws have stirred up controversy and divided opinions among industry insiders. Lowellville native Tom Haren, a spokesperson for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, firmly believes that the original regulations should be upheld without any alterations. He asserts that the Senate’s decisions do not align with the desires of Ohio voters and expresses his astonishment at this disregard for their will.

Among the changes passed the Senate are a reduction in the number of plants allowed per household from 12 to 6, a decrease in THC levels for extracts from 90% to 50%, and the elimination of the social equity program. Furthermore, the Senate has also expedited the timeline for marijuana sales to begin, allowing them just 90 days after passage instead of the previously established nine months.

These changes have sparked debate among industry professionals. Brian Kessler, a cultivator from Youngstown’s Riviera Creek, opposes the alteration that now requires cultivators to participate in an auction or submission process for dispensary licenses, as opposed to receiving them automatically. Kessler argues that this will significantly delay the accessibility of marijuana for consumers throughout the state, potentially pushing them to seek alternative sources, such as the black market.

On the other hand, Terrell Washington, the owner of Leaf Relief, a medical marijuana dispensary in Youngstown, welcomes the increased competition created the open licensing process. He believes that this will allow Ohioans with diverse skills to compete and contribute to successful businesses within the industry. However, Washington expresses concern over the elimination of the social equity program, emphasizing the potential negative impact on communities in need.

Another point of contention arising from the Senate’s overhaul is the increase in the sales tax on marijuana from 10% to 15%. Haren, Kessler, and Washington all agree that this dramatic rise is excessive and may drive consumers to purchase marijuana on the black market or in neighboring Michigan.

The future implications of Ohio’s amended recreational marijuana laws remain uncertain. While some argue that changes are necessary to ensure fair competition and industry growth, others contend that these alterations undermine voter-approved regulations and may result in unintended consequences, such as an increased reliance on the black market.