Invited Celebrity Classic Returns to Las Colinas Country Club in April

Rangers legend and National Baseball Hall of Fame member Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez is set to participate in the highly anticipated Invited Celebrity Classic next April at the prestigious Las Colinas Country Club. The tournament, boasting an impressive lineup of pro athletes, celebrities, and world-class golfers, is known for its modified Stableford format. Rodriguez, a regular fixture at the event, expressed his excitement about returning to the club alongside some of the best golfers, athletes, and entertainers in the world.

In the previous edition of the tournament, Rodriguez finished 27th out of a field of 40 athletes and celebrities. The celebrity tournament was won former NFL quarterback Tony Romo, while Mark Hensby emerged victorious in a playoff with Charlie Wi in the PGA Tour Champions event. The event’s success can be attributed to the support of sponsors Invited, Energy Transfer, and Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, who have made grounds tickets complimentary for the third-year event taking place from April 19-21.

FAQs:

Q: What is the Invited Celebrity Classic?

A: The Invited Celebrity Classic is a prestigious golf tournament featuring pro athletes, celebrities, and renowned golfers playing in a modified Stableford format.

Q: When and where will the tournament be held?

A: The tournament is scheduled to take place at the Las Colinas Country Club in April.

Q: Who won the celebrity tournament in the previous edition?

A: Tony Romo, former NFL quarterback, emerged victorious in the celebrity tournament.

Q: Who won the PGA Tour Champions event in the previous edition?

A: Mark Hensby won the PGA Tour Champions event, defeating Charlie Wi in a playoff.

Q: Are grounds tickets complimentary for the upcoming event?

A: Thanks to the support of sponsors Invited, Energy Transfer, and Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, grounds tickets will be complimentary for the upcoming third-year event.