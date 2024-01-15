Title: Lawsuit against Snap, Inc. Moves Forward as Judge Denies Majority of Motion to Dismiss

Summary:

The Los Angeles Superior Court has made a significant ruling in a lawsuit filed against Snap, Inc., the parent company of Snapchat. The lawsuit, filed the Social Media Victims Law Center and C.A. Goldberg, PLLC, on behalf of families who lost their children due to drugs sold on Snapchat, alleges that the platform facilitated an “open air drug market” and failed to implement effective age verification and parental controls. Judge Lawrence Riff denied a majority of Snap, Inc.’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing 12 out of 16 allegations to move forward. The court agreed that Snap, Inc. cannot be held liable as a publisher of third-party content but ruled that the allegations go beyond “incidental editorial functions” under Section 230 immunity. The remaining counts, including strict product liability and negligence, will be allowed to proceed. Snap, Inc. has denied the claims and stated its commitment to stopping drug dealers from abusing its platform. The case will now enter a discovery period, and both parties will present their arguments in court.

Article:

Lawsuit against Snap, Inc. Moves Forward as Judge Denies Majority of Motion to Dismiss

A recent court ruling has brought significant developments in the lawsuit filed against Snap, Inc., the company behind the popular social media platform Snapchat. The lawsuit, initiated the Social Media Victims Law Center and C.A. Goldberg, PLLC, represents families who tragically lost their children due to drugs sold on Snapchat. The plaintiffs argue that Snapchat facilitated an “open air drug market” and failed to implement adequate age verification and parental control features.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lawrence Riff reviewed Snap, Inc.’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit and denied a majority of their claims. Out of the 16 counts presented, 12 were allowed to move forward. The court acknowledged that Snap, Inc. cannot be held liable as a publisher of third-party content, as per Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. However, the allegations in this case go beyond “incidental editorial functions,” making the company potentially liable for independent conduct.

Snap, Inc. has vehemently denied the claims and stated its efforts to combat drug dealers on its platform. The company has committed to proactive measures, such as identifying and shutting down illicit accounts, supporting law enforcement, and educating the community about the dangers of drugs. Snap, Inc. plans to continue defending its position in court, asserting that the plaintiffs’ allegations are legally and factually flawed.

With the ruling in their favor, the plaintiffs express their gratitude and determination to hold Snap, Inc. accountable. They remain focused on preventing other families from experiencing the same devastating loss. The case will progress to a discovery period, during which both parties will present their arguments and evidence in court.

This ruling signifies an important milestone in the ongoing battle between social media platforms and their responsibility to combat illicit activities. The outcome of this lawsuit could have far-reaching implications for the regulation of such platforms in the future.