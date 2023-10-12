The Impact of Real-Time War Images on Children: Schools Urge Parents to Monitor Social Media

The Israel-Hamas conflict has brought the atrocities of war directly into people’s homes through real-time images and videos shared on social media. Recognizing the potential harm this can cause to children, Jewish schools in Los Angeles are issuing warnings to parents and urging them to protect their children from these disturbing visuals.

Kadima Day School in West Hills advised parents to delete their children’s social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, to shield them from the emotional toll of witnessing graphic content. They expressed grave concerns about the well-being of their students and recommended immediate action.

Milken Day School in Brentwood echoed these concerns and implored parents not to share or allow their children to watch any videos posted Hamas, citing the risk of exposing children to barbaric acts of torture and execution. The school provided guidelines and resources for parents to navigate these conversations with their children about the ongoing war.

Child psychologists support these measures, emphasizing the potential trauma inflicted upon children when exposed to such distressing imagery. Dr. Natasha Beck from drorganicmommy.com strongly encourages parents to delete social media apps temporarily and explains the importance of preventing children from being exposed to these images that can leave a lasting impact on their mental well-being.

While it is crucial to protect children from graphic content, providing them with comfort and stability is equally important during these challenging times. Jonah Platt, a parent whose child attends Milken Day School, emphasizes the need for children to see that life continues despite the horrors of war, reminding them of the fortunate circumstances in which they live.

The rapid dissemination of war-related content on social media raises the urgency for parents to be proactive in safeguarding their children’s mental health. By monitoring and controlling their access to these platforms, parents can help shield their children from the traumatic toll of real-time war images.

Sources:

– Kadima Day School in West Hills

– Milken Day School in Brentwood

– Dr. Natasha Beck from drorganicmommy.com