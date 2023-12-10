Canfield Head Football Coach Retires After 23 Successful Seasons

Summary: After an illustrious 23-year tenure, Canfield’s head football coach, Mike Pavlansky, has decided to retire. Throughout his coaching career spanning 41 years, Pavlansky has left an indelible mark on the sport, with an impressive track record at multiple high school programs.

Pavlansky’s retirement comes after dedicating four decades to high school football coaching at three different schools: Canfield, Mentor, and Lisbon. However, it is his accomplishments in Canfield that truly define his legacy.

During his time as head coach in Canfield, Pavlansky achieved remarkable success. He led the team to victory in 183 games and secured an impressive seven league championships in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2015, and 2017. Additionally, under his guidance, Canfield made it to the playoffs an impressive 13 times.

One standout achievement was last year’s historic triumph, where Pavlansky led the Cardinals to their first-ever state championship. The team clinched the title with a resounding 35-14 win over Bloom-Carroll at Canton’s prestigious Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

While Pavlansky’s retirement marks the end of an era, the school has announced that he will maintain his involvement with the program. In an advisory capacity, he will assist in the search for his successor, ensuring a smooth transition for Canfield’s football team.

Coach Mike Pavlansky’s retirement signifies the end of a remarkable chapter in Canfield’s football history. As the search for a new head coach begins, the legacy of Pavlansky’s achievements and the impact he has made on the team will undoubtedly be cherished.