The Ke`ala `O Kamailelauli`ili`i Foundation: Preserving Hawaiian Culture Through Hula

The Ke`ala `O Kamailelauli`ili`i Foundation, a halau (hula school) based in Federal Way since 1996, is more than just a place for dance classes and competitions. It serves as a vital resource for the Hawaiian community in Federal Way and the surrounding area, promoting and preserving the rich Hawaiian culture through various activities.

The foundation’s mission, as stated on their website, is to encourage public involvement in understanding and living the Hawaiian culture. They do this through music, dance, language, martial arts, crafts, and history. By organizing educational performances, workshops, retreats, and traditional activities focused on Hawaiian culture, language, music, and dance, they stimulate and engage the public in learning about the Hawaiian culture and beliefs.

One of the highlights of the foundation’s activities is their annual Aloha Kalikimaka showcase and fundraiser, held at the Auburn Performing Arts Center. This event brings together dancers of all ages to perform dances accompanied mele (songs and chants) that tell stories and share Hawaiian history. Not only does the showcase provide a platform for the students to showcase their talents, but it also serves as a fundraiser for future events and competitions.

Recently, the halau participated in the Ia Oe E Ka La competition in California and achieved remarkable success. Leilani Kaeka won third place in the Gracious Ladies Solo category, while the halau also secured a second-place title in the Makuahine Auana category. These achievements highlight the high level of talent and dedication within the foundation.

By participating in competitions and hosting events like the Aloha Kalikimaka showcase, the Ke`ala `O Kamailelauli`ili`i Foundation not only continues to grow as a hula school but also strengthens and spreads awareness of the Hawaiian culture in Federal Way and beyond. With their commitment to preserving traditions, fostering community involvement, and sharing the beauty of hula, they play a crucial role in keeping the Hawaiian culture alive.

FAQ:

What is a halau? A halau is a hula school. What is mele? Mele refers to songs and chants that convey stories and Hawaiian history. What is the purpose of the Aloha Kalikimaka showcase? The Aloha Kalikimaka showcase serves as a fundraising event and an opportunity for dancers to perform and share their talents.

Source: [domain.com]