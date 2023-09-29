Taking Over-the-Counter Supplements for Anxiety: Separating Fact from Fiction

In a recent viral TikTok trend, users claimed that taking over-the-counter supplements such as vitamin D3 and magnesium can help ease anxiety. Dr. Andrew West, a family medicine physician at Covenant Health, provides his expert opinion on whether treating anxiety is really that simple.

While there is some truth to the trend, Dr. West explains that there is more research supporting the effects of vitamin D on mood than magnesium. Vitamin D plays a key role in reducing stress and restoring chemical balance, making it beneficial for conditions like anxiety.

However, Dr. West advises caution when taking medical advice from social media. Although most people get sufficient vitamin D from their diet or sunlight exposure, he emphasizes that seeking professional guidance is crucial for those struggling with anxiety. Self-medicating with over-the-counter supplements should not be the initial step.

To determine if someone has a vitamin deficiency, Dr. West recommends consulting a physician and undergoing a blood panel test. This test provides an accurate diagnosis and helps identify any deficiencies that may be contributing to anxiety symptoms.

In conclusion, while supplementing with vitamin D or magnesium may have some benefits for anxiety, it is essential to approach any treatment with caution and seek guidance from a healthcare professional. Social media trends can be misleading, and a personalized approach based on expert advice is necessary for effective anxiety management.

