Holy Cross Football Prepared to Face Tough Defense in Game Against Lafayette

After a week of rest, the Holy Cross football team is ready to take on Lafayette at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Fitton Field. This matchup will pit the Patriot League’s best offense against the best defense.

Holy Cross currently leads the league in scoring offense, total offense, and rushing offense. On the other hand, Lafayette holds the top spot in scoring defense and rushing defense, and is second in total defense. The Crusaders have been averaging an impressive 250.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks them sixth nationally. Meanwhile, Lafayette has been holding their opponents to an average of 80 rushing yards per game, placing them fourth in rushing defense.

Head coach Bob Chesney emphasized the strength of Lafayette’s defense, saying they are “dynamic” and have a great ability to scheme. He expects a tough battle on the offensive side of the ball. In their previous matchup, Lafayette held Holy Cross to just 181 yards and seven first downs. Lafayette eventually secured the victory with a late touchdown.

Lafayette is currently seeking their first 6-1 start since 2009 and Holy Cross hopes to extend their win streak against Patriot League opponents to 20 games. Despite Duke’s impressive rushing performance against Lafayette earlier this season, the Leopards have held four out of their five FCS opponents to an average of just 44.6 rushing yards per game. Their defense has also compiled seven sacks in each of their last three games.

Quarterback Matthew Sluka, who leads the nation in points accounted for per game, mentioned Lafayette’s blitz-heavy defensive approach. He emphasized the importance of being prepared, knowing their roles, and staying confident. Holy Cross aims to learn from their recent game against Harvard, where they were limited to just 143 rushing yards, but then rebounded with 316 rushing yards against Bucknell.

One of Holy Cross’ key offensive assets is junior running back Jordan Fuller, who leads FCS with 13 rushing touchdowns. Coach Chesney attributes much of their success to the physicality of their offensive line and tight ends, as well as Sluka’s contributions in the quarterback run game.

Sluka and his teammates took advantage of their time off during thee week to rest and bond over watching college and NFL games. They also worked on the fundamentals of their offense, which Sluka believes will contribute to their overall success.

