The Nationwide Jingle Challenge Takes TikTok Storm

In a bid to promote art education and support music teachers across the United States, Nationwide Insurance has launched an exciting contest on TikTok called the Nationwide Jingle Challenge. The contest invites high school choirs from all corners of the country to create their own rendition of Nationwide’s iconic jingle for a chance to win $5,000.

One notable entry comes from the talented choir at Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (C.C.A). Under the guidance of Neshawn Calloway and Vincent Hale, the choir decided to put a unique twist on the jingle, infusing it with heartfelt soulfulness that captures the essence of their passion for music.

Since its upload on TikTok, the C.C.A’s video has been gaining significant traction. Garnering more than 6,000 views and counting, social media users have shown immense support for the choir’s creative rendition. The video’s positive reception has not only boosted the spirits of the participants but has also caught the attention of the judges, one of whom is Jarrett Dunbar from Nationwide Insurance.

Dunbar, an avid supporter of music education, acknowledges the incredible talent of the contestants and highlights the resource constraints faced many music programs in schools. He applauds Nationwide’s commitment to giving back to communities and supporting educators through initiatives like the Nationwide Jingle Challenge.

To show your support for the C.C.A choir and participate in the contest, head over to TikTok and search for the hashtag #NationwideChallengeJingle. Fans can cast their votes liking their favorite TikTok videos.

The Nationwide Jingle Challenge will run until December 13th, providing ample time for high school choirs to showcase their creativity and musical prowess. By participating, these talented students have the opportunity to win not only monetary support for their music programs but also recognition for their remarkable talent.

Let’s come together as a community to support our public school system and demonstrate our appreciation for the hard work and dedication of music teachers and their students. Join the Nationwide Jingle Challenge on TikTok and make a difference in the lives of these talented young artists.