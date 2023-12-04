Milwaukee Public Market Celebrity Bell Ringing Day: Spreading Holiday Cheer and Support

Mark your calendars for December 6, 2023, because Christmas bells are set to ring at the Milwaukee Public Market in Milwaukee. This annual event is not your typical bell ringing affair – it comes with a star-studded line-up of local celebrities joining forces to support The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. This festive campaign raises funds for numerous programs and services in Milwaukee County, while also fostering a friendly competition amongst the celebrities involved.

Among this year’s notable participants are Brooke Brighton, a meteorologist from Spectrum News 1, and Megan Carpenter, a morning news anchor. This dynamic duo has been actively participating in the event for the past three years. On the designated day, Brighton and Carpenter will be stationed outside the public market from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., where they will personally accept donations and spread holiday cheer. Brighton, with her saxophone skills, will create a delightful atmosphere with her holiday tunes, while Carpenter will join in with her enchanting vocals.

If you are unable to attend the in-person event, fret not! You can still contribute donating to the “celebrity kettle” of Brighton and Carpenter visiting The Salvation Army website. Simply select “Brooke Brighton and Megan Carpenter (Spectrum News 1)” to make your donation. Alternatively, you can easily access the online donation page texting “Celebrity” to 24365.

The funds raised during this special event will go a long way in supporting vital programs such as the Feed The Kids summer meals program, the Toy Shop program, Coats for Kids, Christmas Family Feast, and the Emergency Lodge: Homeless Shelter, among others. These initiatives play a crucial role in providing assistance, comfort, and joy to those in need during the holiday season.

In addition to Brighton and Carpenter, a diverse range of local celebrities will also be taking part in the bell ringing extravaganza. Joining the cause are the Wisconsin Diamond Dancers, the Milwaukee Brewers Racing Sausages, Madison Moore and Mallory Anderson from WISN 12, Stephanie Carichello from FOX 6, and Sydni Eure and Brendon Johnson from TMJ4, among many others.

The tradition of celebrity bell ringing began in 2013 and gained further momentum when The Salvation Army introduced the friendly competition element in 2014. The celebrity who raises the most money not only receives recognition at The Salvation Army’s volunteer luncheon but also takes home a coveted traveling trophy.

Last year, Brighton and Carpenter exhibited their unwavering dedication and secured second place in the competition. This year, they have their sights set on claiming the first- place spot. In an Instagram post, Brighton expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Let’s change it to first this year.”

The Milwaukee Public Market Celebrity Bell Ringing Day promises to kick off the holiday spirit with a bang, starting at 11 a.m. and running until 7 p.m. on December 6, 2023. Join the cause, support your favorite celebrities, and together, let’s make a difference this holiday season.

