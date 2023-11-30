New Celebrities Take the Stage in Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker”

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker” is taking on a new twist this year as local celebrities join the cast on stage for the holiday tradition. This unique opportunity was first proposed Kristine Sorensen, anchor of the KDKA-TV newscasts and Kidsburgh reporter, when she joined the ballet’s board in 2003. Now, 10 local celebrities will have their chance to shine in the party scene of the beloved ballet.

While the celebrities won’t be performing ballet themselves, they will be guided professional dancers from the company throughout the scene. The celebrities will walk across the stage in the opening prologue and then join the party, staying for the entire scene. It’s a chance for these familiar faces to experience the magic of “The Nutcracker” from a whole new perspective.

This year’s production of “The Nutcracker” runs from December 8-28 at the Benedum Center in Downtown Pittsburgh. Choreographed former PBT artistic director Terrence S. Orr, the ballet features Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s enchanting score and has been staged for over 20 years.

The addition of local celebrities to the cast holds special significance for Pittsburgh audiences. It demonstrates their support for the local arts and provides a unique opportunity for the community to see themselves reflected in the production. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s artistic director, Adam W. McKinney, hopes that the audience will be enchanted the performance and that it will help to demystify ballet for those who may be new to the art form.

The production itself is a visual spectacle, featuring over 150 costumes, 1,500 costume accessories, and more than 100 artists from the professional company and the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s school. In addition to the traditional elements of “The Nutcracker”, such as the iconic music and snow scene, the show also incorporates Pittsburgh-inspired touches, including waving Steelers Terrible Towels and a clock reminiscent of the well-known Kaufmann’s Clock.

For the local celebrities taking part in “The Nutcracker”, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Scott Blasey, lead vocalist for The Clarks, expressed his excitement about being part of the production, remarking that there are few opportunities to try something new as we get older.

“The Nutcracker” holds a special place in the hearts of many, and this year’s production promises to be a memorable one with the addition of these local celebrities. Don’t miss the chance to experience the magic and wonder of this beloved holiday tradition.

